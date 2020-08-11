Edge On The Clock: Meghan Markle Says She Will Vote In November

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Meghan Markle will vote this November. The Duchess of Sussex will make history when she does: historically, royals stay out of politics. Markle told Marie Claire magazine: “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what’s like to feel voiceless.” Meghan and her husband Prince Harry live in California with their one year old son, Archie.

Plus, Amazon could be moving into your local mall. The e-commerce giant is in talks with Simon Property Group to replace closed department stores.

And, the only Blockbuster left in the United States has teamed up with Airbnb to let people book it for an overnight sleepover.