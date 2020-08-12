Time May Already Be Up For TikTok, Regardless Of Threat Of Ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Time may already be up for TikTok, regardless of whether it gets banned in America. The New York Post, reporting that popular TikTok content creators have already begun to abandon the app. Might sound silly, but these social media platforms pay the bills for plenty of people. An internet celebrity manager says he is telling his clients to prepare for President Trump’s threatened ban to happen. He’s suggesting his clients pull their content now from TikTok, and focus on other platforms, like Instagram’s Reels.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte Sports anchor Zach Aldridge