Wilson’s World: Visiting with the Bird Keeper and the Beautiful Flamingos at the Riverbanks Zoo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It was all about the birds today with Wilson’s virtual visit to the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia. Bird Keeper Samantha Amstutz gets us up close with some of the beautiful flamingos that are residents at the zoo.

The Riverbanks Zoo is open, but for a limited number of visitors each day and reserved timed tickets are required for entry. The are also offering Z-learning on-line programs. For more information on the zoo’s hours, current programs, events and Z-learning go to their website riverbanks.org. Or you can make a virtual visit by heading over to YouTube and checking out their channel.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.