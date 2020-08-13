Edge On The Clock: DaBaby Dragged For Tweeting That He’ll Vote For Kanye

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rapper DaBaby is being dragged on social media right now after he tweeted that he was going to vote for Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election. Fans were quick to do their research to find out that DaBaby, who’s a Charlotte resident and whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, isn’t registered to vote in Mecklenburg County, nor did he vote in the previous election.

Plus, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.

And, AMC has announced it is re-opening its theaters next week, and tickets will be 15 cents on re-opening day. The world’s largest movie theater chain will reopen more than 100 of its cinemas next Thursday, August 20.