Wilson’s World: Wilson Get a Cattitude When He Visits with Rita Reimers Owner of Club Cattitude

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Anyone who knows Wilson knows that he is a dog person and that cats really aren’t his thing. So this morning was a stretch when he video chats with Rita Reimers, a cat behaviorist and owner of Club Cattitude. After a short chat about Rita’s connection with exercise guru Richard Simmons, they started talking about a subject Wilson knows very little about….cats…and their attitudes. Wilson’s friend Bob (who is a big cat fan) joined them with his cat, Switch, a big boy that still tries to sleep on Bob’s wife each night.

If you have problems with your furry feline or if you just want to get more information on Rita and Club Cattitude check out her website ritareimers.com.

