Colleges & The Coronavirus: Chapel Hill Shaken By COVID Clusters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – All undergraduate, in-person classes at UNC Chapel Hill will shift to remote learning starting Wednesday. The move comes after the university announced multiple COVID-19 clusters. And now students at UNC Charlotte are voicing their concerns about it being too soon to return to campus for in-person learning.

Students we spoke to hope the other campuses will take note. UNC Charlotte junior Dick Beekman says, “I think when you look at the situation at Chapel Hill it’s evident there’s no stopping COVID in this environment that we live in, as such I don’t believe that it’s the right time to re-open campus that we need to keep everybody safety and security in mind.” UNC Charlotte senior Gabe Cartagena says, “I don’t want to be in a classroom with people anyways. I can name way too many anti-mask UNC Charlotte students that I would have a class with and I’m not here for that.”

