Edge On The Clock: Jessica Simpson Is Heading Back To Reality TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jessica Simpson is taking her life story to the small screen. The 40-year-old singer-turned-fashion mogul has signed a deal with Amazon Studios to executive produce a “fictionalized” series, as well as an unscripted docuseries inspired by her tell-all memoir Open Book.

Plus, Chipotle has decided to name a burrito after Miley Cyrus. It happened after she commented on the chain’s TikTok account.

And, history class was never like this. Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to host a new Netflix docu-series titled History of Swear Words.