Boost Immunity with Local Elderberry Syrup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Boosting your immune system is more important than ever. One way to do that is with with elderberry syrup and you can shop locally this season. After a loved one was diagnosed with a chronic illness, owner of Sweet’s Syrup, Stephanie Rickenbaker, got serious about clean living. She reduced her family’s exposure to toxins and learned about boosting health through nutrition. During this journey, she developed an organic elderberry syrup combining it with raw, local honey. Research shows that elderberry can help treat colds and decrease inflammation which may reduce your risk of chronic diseases.

Sweet’s Syrup is available online and in shops across the Carolinas and Georgia.