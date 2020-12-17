5 Staffers Quit After Tom Cruise Rants About COVID Rules Again On Movie Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Five staffers on the set of Tom Cruise’s new movie have quit, after the actor’s second rant about COVID rules. That’s according to The Sun. Evidently 58-year-old Cruise had another eruption on set this Tuesday, after news of the first meltdown broke. A source says Tom, who is also one of the movie producers is “upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. in the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

An entertainment industry union rep has said, “the last thing crews deserve is a multi-millionaire Hollywood star screaming abuse and threatening their jobs.”

Our question of the night is this: are Tom Cruise’s COVID rants understandable or unacceptable?

