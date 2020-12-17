Edge On The Clock: Charlotte Agenda Sold To Axios For $5M, NYT Reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Agenda is no longer locally owned. Its founder, Ted Williams, sold the media company for about $5 million to Axios. That’s according to a New York Times article published Thursday. Charlotte Agenda will be re-named Axios Charlotte. Williams will still run the site and will serve as general manager of the Axios Charlotte news effort.

Plus, Chick-Fil-A’s slogan asks people to eat more chicken, and this Pennsylvania man has taken that request a little too seriously. For more than 130 days, Matt Stoudt has eaten Chick-Fil-A because he wanted to break an unofficial record.

And, wonder if this could happen in Charlotte? More and more restaurants across the country are using empty hotel rooms as dining spaces.

