Stroll Through Christmas Village at Light the Knights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights and the Charlotte Christmas Village have joined forces this year to create a new holiday event: Light the Knights. Visitors at Truist Field can expect Instagram worthy light displays and a traditional Christmas Village. Enjoy a stroll through a tree trail while sipping a warm mug of gluhwein. Upbeat holiday music is inescapable as you grab a picture with Homer. If you’ve been good this year, you may even catch a glimpse of Santa. Did we mention it snows inside the stadium, because it snows inside the stadium! The scent of sweet treats fills the air as you buy some last minute gifts in the Christmas Village. Timed entry tickets are available at charlotteknights.com. The event runs now through December 23rd. The lights start to glow around 5pm, but hours vary each day for the village. And special shout out to Tommy Viola and the rest of the Knights front office staff – they set up almost all of the lights and decorations you’ll see! Nice work team!