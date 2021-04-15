CATS Offers Free Rides On April 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit officials say all rides with CATS will be free on April 17th in order to help community members attend Saturday’s mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Camp North End.

Transit officials recommend riders use Route 22-Graham Street from the Charlotte Transportation Center in Uptown to access the Camp North End vaccination site.

CATS will also provide an express bus service that will take riders directly to Camp North End, and officials say route 77X-North Mecklenburg Express will run every hour from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., while serving four park and rides including Davidson-Gateway, Cornelius, Huntersville-Northcross, and Huntersville-Gateway.