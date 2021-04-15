Troopers Investigate A Fatal Collision In York County After A Motorcyclist Dies

YORK CO., S.C. — South Carolina troopers are investigating a fatal collision in York County, that occurred on April 1st, after a motorcyclist died on Thursday from injuries he received in the collision.

Troopers say the identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been revealed, but say the operator of the 1997 Honda motorcycle died in the hospital 14 days after the collision on April 15th.

Investigators say on April 1st around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to reports of the collision on SC 274 near Landing Pointe Drive to find the motorcycle and a 2018 Chevrolet truck involved.

Troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Jospeh McMaahon, was heading west on SC 274 and slowing for traffic, when the driver of the motorcycle, heading east on the same highway, traveled left of center and collided with the truck.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries where he later died, and McMaahon was not injured in the crash.

Police say the investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.