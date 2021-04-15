Work On New Cabarrus County Courthouse Alters Traffic Flow Beginning April 19th

CONCORD, N.C. — County officials say traffic flow is expected to change on Union Street in downtown Concord as crews start storm utility installation for the new Cabarrus County Courthouse on April 19th.

Officials say the next step of renovating the nearly 50-year-old Couthouse will begin along Union Street in front of the existing Courthouse, and will essentially create a one-way stretch of road, as well as impact the sidewalk in front of the Courthouse until the end of May.

After the first step in the project, the closure will move to the Corban Avenue side of the site, and crews will put up a temporary ramp to access the Courthouse, officials say.

Officials say this utility work will run through the end of July, after which the project will no longer impact traffic, as work will be done in the lane closures that currently exist on Corban Avenue and Church Street.

Officials say foundational walls for the new Courthouse have been recently installed along with slabs for the 50,000 square foot basement.

Crews will also erect a steel framework for the 250,000 square foot building, and will change the Courthouse entrance to a pedestrian plaza so guests may better access the facility in the future.