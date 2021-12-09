Gaston County Police Charge Man With Possession Of Child Porn

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police have charged Thomas Bees, 27, for possession of child pornography.

Bees is charged with two felony counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a child and two felony counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release.

Detectives say the charges are a result of an investigation started after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybercrime tip.

On December 9th, detectives searched Bee’s home and seized his electronic devices.

Police say Bees was arrested after the search, and is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Detective R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.