Pancakes & Beer 5K At Brewers At 4001 Yancey To Benefit NC MedAssist

1/2 P.C. @NCMedAssist

2/2 P.C. @NCMedAssist



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Runners, take your mark! The Pancakes & Beer 5K fundraiser benefitting NC MedAssist will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brewers at 4001 Yancey.

Officials say all the funds raised through the 5K will go to help NC MedAssist patients receive critical medications that they otherwise cannot afford to buy.

The race will start at 9 a.m. in Charlotte and it will finish with a pancake, bacon, and beer breakfast.

Anyone interested in taking part in the race for charity can register here for $40 per person.

Officials say everyone who registers will receive the official 2021 Pancakes and Beer commemorative t-shirt, a full pancakes breakfast, a pint of cold beer, and one raffle ticket for Beer-For-A-Year Gift Basket.

NC MedAssist is a charitable pharmacy that serves low-income and uninsured North Carolina residents.

The pharmacy helps people not have to make the choice between buying food or buying essential medications they need to improve their quality of life.