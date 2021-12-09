Re-Imagine Charlotte Gala Raises More Than $140K For Cancer Research

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Cancer Society raised more than $140,000 for cancer research at its annual gala, Re-Imagine Charlotte, this 2021.

The culinary celebration featured celebrity Chef David Burke and Cheryl L. Richards, Ph.D., CEO Catapult as honorary co-chairs.

Officials say Burke’s Charlotte restaurant, Red Salt by David Burke, invited students and chefs from two local culinary schools.

These guests included Associate Instructor Chef Robin Stybe from Johnson & Wales University and Chef Carl Brown Livingstone College, along with a dozen students from each institution who joined Executive Chef Jefferey Russell in preparing and plating the presented three courses.

“I, like many others, have been touched by cancer,” said David Burke, CEO David Burke Hospitality Management. “My father is currently battling this terrible disease, which has greatly affected me. I have always supported the American Cancer Society, but this opportunity was especially exciting for me personally and for my Charlotte Red Salt staff with the inclusion of two local culinary institutes and their respective students having a hands-on experience.”

Officials say money was raised through an online and live auction featuring a Diamonds Direct necklace, vacation getaways, and in-home entertainment.

“The evening was one of unexpected storytelling, with an interactive dessert experience that will not be soon forgotten,” shared Dr. Richards. “The attendees heard from cancer survivors and why the mission of ACS is so important. This was a well-crafted gala that will surely grow in the Charlotte market.”

Officials say the 2022 gala has been officially renamed Taste of Hope Charlotte, and will be held on September 24th, 2022 at Le Meridien once again.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer by investing in lifesaving research, providing 24/7 information and support, and working to ensure everyone in the community has access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

For more information, visit cancer.org.