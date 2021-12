1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Nick, George, and Bess unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death on an all new episode of Nancy Drew at 9PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About NANCY DREW:

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.