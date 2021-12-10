Showers and Even a Few Storms Possible For Your Weekend

AM Headlines:

Scattered showers today

Rain and storms Saturday with a Cold Front

Dry and cooler end to the weekend Discussion:

Drought monitor now has more than 50% of North Carolina in a severe threat. This week’s drought outlook did not take into account Wednesday’s rain. So the rain coming our way for the weekend will likely further help alleviate the drought, but it will not get rid of it. A warm front will slowly lift across the area today. This is already bringing moisture into the southeast and will bring scattered showers over the course of the day. Temps will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and rise overnight as the front lifts. Expect temps to be in the low 60s by Saturday morning. A front will swing through from the west with a line of showers and storms ahead of the line. A few storms could bring stronger gusts so there is a low-end severe threat. But, this should top our threats for the line Saturday. Highs will reach the low 70s Saturday afternoon. Cool and dry Sunday with temps back in the upper 50s. Temps will climb through the next week into the upper 60s by Thursday.