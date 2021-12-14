Clear, Dry and Warmer Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Chilly start to the morning

Return to the 60s beginning today

Well above average weekend w/ rain returning Saturday Discussion:

After a chilly Monday, temps will warm today into the mid-60s. High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern over the next few days with highs in the low to mid-60s through Thursday. A weak cold front will stall north of the area late Thursday into Friday. Temps will climb into the low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday – closing in on record-breaking highs. Clouds will remain overhead, with rain chances returning late Friday into Saturday. Showers will wrap up early Sunday as highs fall back into the mid-50s. It will be breezy Sunday with lows falling into the mid-30s overnight. Monday will be chilly, with the return of more rain and the potential for a wintry mix for the high elevations as highs struggle to get out of the 40s.