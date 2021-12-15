Crews Respond To Wastewater Overflow In Northwest Charlotte Caused By Vandalism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water Crews responded to a wastewater overflow on Swearngan Ridge Court in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Officials say an estimated 1,425 gallons reached Stewart Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. Water officials say vandalism caused the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours-a-day.

Charlotte Water crews maintain more than 4,475 miles of wastewater pipe. Charges from monthly water bills fund preventative maintenance, emergency response, and the safe daily delivery of more than 91 million gallons of wastewater to treatment plants, where wastewater is treated to high water quality standards and released back into our waterways.

To learn more, visit www.charlottewater.org.