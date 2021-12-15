Iredell-Statesville Schools Reimplement Mask Mandate Beginning January 5th

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Masks will again be required in Iredell-Statesville Schools beginning January 5th, according to the school board.

In an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the board voted 4-2 to reinstate the mandate as COVID-19 and quarantine numbers continue to rise.

School officials say the mandate is a result of large numbers of students having to be excluded from school as a result of close contact.

Only those with a medical mask waiver on file at the school building will be exempt from the mandate, according to a news release.