Mild and Dry Stretch Continues

AM Headlines:

Chilly start

Clear and Mild Day

Warming trend through Saturday

Rain chances return this weekend

Discussion:

It’s another cold and clear start with temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon. Temps will warm back to the mid-60s by Thursday. For the third week in a row, the 70s will be returning to the forecast with cloudy skies and winds out of the southwest. Rain chances will increase Saturday ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers will begin Saturday afternoon with more steady rain Saturday night. Rain chances taper off Sunday morning. It will be breezy and much cooler with temps falling below freezing Sunday night. Chilly through Monday, with rain chances returning Tuesday.