Lake Norman Lighted Boat Parade Sets Sail Saturday

The 3rd annual Lake Norman Lighted Boat Parade will set sail Saturday at 5:30 pm. There will be three public locations to watch the parade from with volunteers on-site to collect unwrapped toys for Little Smiles, a charity that brings toys to the Levine Children’s Hospital. Every toy collected will go to a child in need.

The first watch spot is Blythe Landing. This is also where the boats will take off from at sunset. You can follow the parade to the second public watch location at Ramsey Creek Park. Boats are expected to arrive at 6:00 pm. Parks will close 30 minutes after the last boat has passed. The parade is expected to end at 6:45 pm at the Duke Energy Emporium. Registration has closed for access to this location. But, for those who did register, there will be two food trucks and a Christmas backdrop for photos.

The parade will sail rain, or shine. There are showers in the forecast Saturday, but it won’t be a washout with on and off showers expected through the day. It will be warm even after sunset with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

You can find out more information about the parade here.