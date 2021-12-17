More Record Temps and Rain for the Weekend

AM Headlines:

It is a much warmer start this morning with temps 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time. Patchy fog is developing with visibility down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Clouds will stay in place today as a front stalls to our north. There’s an isolated shower chance for the mountains, otherwise, we will stay dry today. Saturday will be a bit more active with scattered showers to more steady rain by the early evening. About .25-.5″ of rainfall will be possible. Drought conditions remain severe for our region, so any rain is helpful. Rain will wrap up by Sunday morning. Temps will reach the low 70s through Saturday, but it will be much cooler Sunday (upper 50s to lower 60s) with overnight lows falling below freezing. It will be breezy as well with winds transitioning out of the north at 10-15 mph. Temps will struggle to get out of the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. Another shot at rain will come our way Tuesday into Wednesday.