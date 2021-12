NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal Catawba County crash after a woman was killed when she lost control of her 2007 Nissan Altima Friday morning.

Troopers say the driver, Donna Matthews, 62, of Newton was traveling south on Sigmon Dairy Road around 8 a.m., when she ran off the road to the left in a slight curve, struck two mailboxes, and collided with a tree.

Police say Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.