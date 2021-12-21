Airbnb Imposes Additional Restrictions In Plan To Crack Down On New Year’s Eve Parties In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airbnb announced on Tuesday it will be imposing additional safety restrictions in an effort to crack down on unauthorized and disruptive New Year’s Eve parties in Charlotte and across the country.

Guests planning their stay through Airbnb this holiday will be prohibited from making a one-night or two-night reservation, if they do not already have a history of positive reviews on the site.

Airbnb officials say they will beef up this “anti-party” initiative even further by expanding this ban to include three-night reservations as well.

Officials say this means guests, without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb, will be unable to book an Airbnb stay for less than four nights.

Officials hope these new restrictions will help reduce disruptive parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel.