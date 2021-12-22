85 South Closes at W WT Harris Blvd After Semi Hits 2 CMPD Cruisers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least two CMPD officers are at CMC Main hospital in Dilworth after a tractor trailer hit their cruisers just before 4am Wednesday.

Investigators tell us police were already on scene of an earlier crash involving an overturned semi that had dumped sand on the interstate sometime before midnight.

It’s unclear if the two crashes are related at this time.

The semi driver involved in the second crash with police was taken to CMC University.

The conditions of the officers and truck driver are unknown.

Drivers are being diverted onto Mallard Creek Church Rd.

Check back for updates.