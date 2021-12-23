CATS To Offer Free Rides On Christmas & New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit officials say all rides with CATS on Christmas and New Year’s Day will be free. CATS will also be operating on a modified schedule in observance of the holidays.

Transit officials say CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line, and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule:

Friday, December 24th (Christmas EVE) All services to operate on a Saturday schedule.

Saturday, December 25th (Christmas Day) All services to operate on a Sunday schedule.

Saturday, January 1st (New Year’s Day) All bus routes to operate on a Saturday schedule. The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line to operate on a Sunday schedule.



Officials say from December 24th to January 1st, the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed.

CATS will operate all bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line fare-free on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).