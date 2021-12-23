The Roads And The Skies Are Seeing Some Congestion As Holiday Travel Continues To Pick Up

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Santa isn’t the only one making a big trip this year. More than 109 million people, an almost 34% increase from 2020, will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the roads or the skies between now and January 2nd. Nearly 3 million North Carolinians are hitting the roads this holiday season.

According to AAA, the worst times to travel on the road Friday is between 2 pm-6 pm. The best time is before 1 pm. North Carolina State Trooper Ray Pierce says the earlier, the better to hit the road.

Thursday was one of the busiest days at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. During the holidays, approximately 66,000 to 70,000 daily passengers are expected to depart from Charlotte. Right now, airplane passengers are at least twice as likely to catch covid because of the omicron variant, according to the airline industry’s biggest trade body.

The next rush at the airport is expected from Sunday to Thursday. Flyers should prepare for long lines, allow extra time for TSA check-in and security screening and arrive at the airport at least two hours early.