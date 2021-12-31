Gastonia Police Arrest Suspect Who Shot At Officers After An Armed Robbery At Waffle House

1/5

The Latest:

A suspect wanted in connection with two armed robberies and shooting at police in Gastonia has been arrested, according to a news release.

Detectives say they located him on N. Pryor Street around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night and took him into custody without incident.

Investigators now believe that this same suspect committed another robbery on December 17th on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

Original Story (12/29/31):

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives are actively searching for an armed robbery suspect in Gastonia who fired shots at officers. According to Gastonia Police, they responded to the Waffle House on West Franklin Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. for a robbery call. Officers say a black male suspect robbed a person outside the business and then went inside and robbed the restaurant. The suspect left the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a United States Marine Corps sticker displayed on the back of the truck.

The suspect and the truck were located shortly after in the area of W. Rankin Avenue near N. King Street. Authorities say the suspect fired at officers and Gastonia Police officers returned fired. After shots were fired, police say the suspect left the area in the truck.

No officers were struck by gunfire.

Police are asking that the public avoid the area of W. Rankin Avenue near N. King Street as they continue to investigate.

We will update this story as more details become available.