South Carolinians Urged To “Safely Ring In New Year,” As State Reports Record COVID Numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health officials urge South Carolina residents to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 as the state prepares to celebrate the new year.

This comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announces the highest single-day of reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, 8,882 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by state health officials. This surpasses its previous record of 7,686 cases reported on January 6th.

Health officials say if South Carolinians don’t take actions now to prevent further spread, residents should expect more record days of reporting ahead.

“As South Carolina braces for yet another new record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases, we are urging all South Carolinians to take steps to safely ring in the New Year as we enter the third year affected by this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “While we prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we recognize that the virus is still very much present in communities and households across the state, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take actions to protect ourselves and those around us. This includes avoiding crowds and large gatherings and staying at home, if possible.”

DHEC officials recommend anyone heading to a New Year’s Eve party this year to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

“If we don’t take actions now, New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating, particularly for those who have not been maximally vaccinated,” Traxler said. “In the era of the Omicron variant, we are seeing the virus spread so rapidly that case counts are skyrocketing and hospital admissions due to the disease are increasing. This is all the more reason why it is so important to get maximally vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Officials also provide the following options to celebrate the holidays safely including: