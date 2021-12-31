Troopers: 1 Dead, 3 In Hospital After Police Chase Ends In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — Troopers say one person is dead and three others injured after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Thursday.

Investigators say Joseph Hines, 35, was traveling east on Bethel Boat Landing Road in a 2008 Honda Accord with three other passengers when the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Hines and his passengers were attempting to flee from law enforcement, when they ran off the roadway to the left, and struck a fence, according to a news release.

Backseat passenger Ny’Darius McKinney has been identified by the Coroner’s Office as the victim in this case.

Troopers say the other three passengers were taken to a local hospital with injuries following the collision.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

