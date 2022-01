CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a New Year comes new life as Charlotte-area hospitals celebrates the first babies born in 2022.

Jamison Eugene Yearwood became the first baby born in the Charlotte area in 2022, coming into the world at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

Grayson Lee Evans followed just behind Jamison being born at 1:51 a.m. Saturday at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.