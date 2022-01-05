Jan. 7: Resident Culture Brewing Co. Will Open South End Taproom To Public

1/9

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — On the heels of celebrating the fourth anniversary of its original location in Plaza Midwood, Resident Culture Brewing Co. will open its second taproom in South End at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The grand opening celebration will feature live DJs throughout the evening, Resident Culture-branded swag giveaways while supplies last, and $1 tacos from El Toro Bruto for the first 50 orders (limit of three tacos per person) among other special activities.

“This space, the artwork, the decor, the lighting — it’s a fully immersive experience into the world of Resident Culture’s funky, weird brand personality while also honoring the space’s history,” co-owner Amanda McLamb explains. “While the South End taproom will have a similar vibe to our flagship location, this space will take our brand to another level.”

Resident Culture Brewing Co. South End, 332 W. Bland St., is in a transformed 17,000-square-foot, two-story warehouse built in the 1920s that originally served as the city’s first bus maintenance facility. The impressive space will feature tacos from chef Hector Gonzalez’s El Toro Bruto (formerly the popular pop-up Chilito), a gourmet coffee bar serving Mostra Coffee, a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio, a DJ booth above the full bar, custom-made furniture from Mooresville-based Forged Timber Company and unexpected art and decor from staff artist Maryssa Pickett and others.

“We’ve always had a collaborative approach to our beer program, and now with in-house partners El Toro Bruto and Mostra Coffee, we’ll definitely be experimenting with brews that pair well with their

flavors and will only be available at the South End taproom,” says co-owner and head brewer Chris Tropeano.

El Toro Bruto’s menu will feature All Day Tacos, starting at $3.50, served on a house-made corn or flour tortilla topped with onion, cilantro and a lime wedge with a choice of protein: carne asada, carnitas, lengua (beef tongue), barbacoa, al pastor, nopales (tender cactus, vegetarian). Taco Bruto, starting at $6.50, features crispy griddled cheese on the inside of the tortilla with beans and protein. Quesadillas start at $4, and nachos include house-made tortilla chips, refried beans and melted cheese fondue, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese starting at $12 with the option to add protein. Breakfast tacos, wildly popular from pop-up days, and scratch-made pastries will be added to the

menu soon.

The coffee bar, which is slated to launch this spring, will exclusively feature Mostra Coffee, named the 2020 Roaster of the Year by “Roast Magazine.” This is the San Diego-based roaster’s first foray on the East Coast. Resident Culture South End will carry popular Mostra blends from light to medium to dark roasts, like the House Blend, which melds together the flavors of dark chocolate, sweet tobacco and earthy tones.

Still undergoing final touches, the 6,800-square-foot event space on the lower level will include a 4,000-square-foot main room ideal for weddings and corporate events. The Resident Culture team

also plans to use it for events like a speaker series and intimate concerts. The event space is slated to open in spring 2022.

“The possibilities for events at this location are endless,” says co-owner Phillip McLamb. “After losing our event space in Plaza Midwood to make room for more production, it’s exciting to now have even more capabilities than we could have imagined. We’re excited for the main level, but guests are going to be blown away by the event spaces when they see them.”

Resident Culture South End’s initial hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday, 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday (kitchen closing at 11 p.m.) and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Coffee service and lunch

hours will be added at a later date.

Cluck Design Collaborative is the architect and Liles Construction is the general contractor for the transformed space.

MORE ABOUT RESIDENT CULTURE BREWING CO.

Founded in 2017, Resident Culture Brewing Co. has a genuine appreciation for assertive, hop-forward styles and strives to accentuate the character and quality of a farmers’ harvest. The Charlotte, NC, brewery celebrates the concepts of subtlety and nuance, particularly with regards to lager beer, mixed culture and spontaneous offerings. Resident Culture was named a Top 10 new brewery by RateBeer. Additionally, Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Resident Culture’s Static God one of it’s top 20 beers of 2021, and the brewery’s Sympathetic won best Wild Beer Mixed Culture and Best of Show at the 2021 Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Bears (FoBAB). Resident Culture: where your weird is welcome. For more information, visit residentculturebrewing.com.