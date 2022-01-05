Police: Man Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On With Tractor Trailer In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Statesville. The accident happened just before 6:30pm on January 4th on Salisbury Highway, according to police.

Officers say the tractor trailer was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. According to the initial investigation, police say 51-year-old Robert Prescott, of Troutman, was driving a Dodge Dakota westbound on Salisbury Highway when the vehicle went left of center, passing over the turn lane, and striking a UPS tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the tractor trailer was able to exit the vehicle just as it became fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release. Officers say Prescott was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Dakota was transported to Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

No other details have been released at this time.