Rowan-Salisbury School Board Announces Updated Safety Protocols For Athletic Events In Response To Latest Shooting 

SALISBURY, N.C. — Board officials say Rowan-Salisbury Schools will implement the use of metal detecting wands and a no big bag policy at all future athletic events in an effort to enhance safety and security protocols.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Rowan-Salisbury School Board announced the updated security screening measures in response to a shooting at Catawba College last week.

Beginning January 10th, officials say all fans attending athletic events at Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be asked to go through a security checkpoint, where they will be wanded by a metal detector.

Backpacks and large bags will also be prohibited as part of the new safety protocols, according to a news release

Officials say only student-athletes and those with diaper bags or medical bags will be exempt from this new bag policy. All personal items are subject to search.

The Board says this is the first step of a long-term effort to make schools safer.

“Administrators will be developing a community safety task force and working with parents, community supporters, and community agencies to look at preventing safety issues and improve school climate across the board. We want to make sure students make good choices and to ensure schools are safe and enjoyable places for everyone,” stated Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr. “We will absolutely not tolerate violence in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.”

Officials say Rowan-Salisbury middle schools do not have athletic events this week, January 3rd-7th, but will have scheduled practices.

Rowan-Salisbury high schools will not host athletic events this week, January 3rd-7th, but will travel to scheduled away games and have scheduled practices.

