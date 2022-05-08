Magnificent May Weather Ahead

Happy Mother’s Day! Clouds and chilly air have settled in for Mom’s special day, but much more agreeable conditions lie ahead for our second week of May. That said, lows will dip into the 30s and 40s tomorrow morning, with mountain frost likely. Despite abundant sunshine returning to the forecast, temperatures will struggle to close within 10º of average on Monday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s to kick off the workweek.

Northeasterly breezes supplied by an area of low pressure off of our coast (the same system that brought us rain and storms both Friday and Saturday) will keep temperatures below 80º for much of the week ahead. Rain chances remain at bay through midweek before our coastal system pushes back westward by next weekend. We may even need to watch this coastal low for tropical development.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Mountain frost likely. Low: 64°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Monday: Sunny and comfy. High: 87°. Wind: NE 10-20.

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 64°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday: Another sunny day. Warming up. High: 87°. Wind: NE 10-20.