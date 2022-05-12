Cooler, Cloudier, Wetter Weekend Ahead

It’s been nothing but sunshine and good times so far this week, but stark changes have bullied their way in today. Clouds and cooler air have arrived in the Carolinas as a coastal area of low pressure retrogrades westward. Rain chances largely hold off for now, but scattered showers and storms build in overnight into Friday. Unfortunately, the messy pattern carries well into the weekend.

The good news is that no single day ahead looks like a wash, but localized heavy rainfall could be an issue at times, especially Friday and Saturday. Most of the rain moves out by Monday night, but ground-level moisture (humidity) sticks around. Sunshine and winds out of the southwest will fuel an impressive warm-up into the 80s and 90s by midweek next week.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 20+

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 74°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Friday Night: Remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low: 61°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms. Warmer. High: 81°. Wind: SW 5-10.