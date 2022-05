1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say a deadly crash shut down all lanes of travel on the Interstate 485 inner loop in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead and another person is being treated for serious injuries at Atrium CMC.

Officials say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Oakdale Road.

Delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.