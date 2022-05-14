Summer-Like Heat Returns

After a cooler-than-average second week of May, summer is turning on the burners as we head into the second half of the month. Isolated storms and scattered clouds will keep us in the 80s this weekend, but our first 90s of the year are just around the corner. Expect plentiful sunshine to return to the forecast by tomorrow, although a few isolated pop-up storms are possible both Sunday and Monday.

As low pressure retreats to the north, warm air will fill our vacuum from the south. A cold front will push through the area on Monday, although it won’t do much to cool us down. Despite winds from the north for much of the middle portions of the week, many communities in the Piedmont and Foothills will dance around 90º for much of the next seven days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Stray storm? Low: 59°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM storms. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Variable clouds with a few showers. Clearing late. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few pop-up storms. Hot. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15.