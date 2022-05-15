Lunar Eclipse Tonight, Hottest Air of 2022 Lies Ahead

Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms are on the menu this Sunday in the Carolinas as we head into the heart of May. While clearing arrives overnight, it may not be enough to keep your lunar eclipse viewing plans at midnight. While the Foothills and High Country should remain clear, scattered clouds and storms may hang around the Metro and eastward. Look to your south, high in the sky, for the total eclipse. The partial eclipse will last from 11:00 Sunday night to 1:30 Monday morning, but the peak arrives at 12:11 AM.

Isolated strong storms are possible Monday afternoon as a cold front pushes through the region, but short-range models aren’t too impressed in terms of coverage. That said, a few lone cells could pack gusty winds and small hail. Colder air arrives overnight into Tuesday, but highs won’t dip below 85º in the Metro. As an area of Gulf-influenced high pressure settles to our south, expect our first 90s of the year to arrive by the end of the week. Record highs in the mid-90s are possible both Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Isolated storms early. Clearing later. Low: 63°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. PM isolated strong storms. High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 55°. Wind: N 5-10.

Tuesday: Warm and dry. High: 85°. Wind: NW 5-10.