Charlotte Renames Final Two Streets With Ties To The Confederacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced two new street names on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work.

City officials say Barringer Drive will be renamed as Revolution Park Drive effective May 23rd.

Revolution Park Drive honors the history of Revolution Park and Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course and the successful struggle to desegregate these public recreational facilities, according to a news release.

Officials say Stonewall Street will be renamed as Brooklyn Village Avenue effective June 30th.

Officials say the new name honors the legacy of Brooklyn, a predominately black Charlotte neighborhood.