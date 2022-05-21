Hot & Stormy Weekend, Cooler & Wetter Workweek Ahead

After notching our hottest high of the year yesterday, the summer-like feels are thriving into the weekend. Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms remain in the forecast on Sunday, as a cold front draws near from the west. Expect highs near 80º and 90º in the High Country, and the Foothills & Piedmont, respectively. Rain chances reach a peak on Monday, as the aforementioned cold front sweeps through the Carolinas by the evening.

While the front will do a good job of temporarily clearing out the heat, its moisture-removing abilities leave much to be desired. More widespread rain arrives continues into Tuesday, but the severe risk will be minimal. Thanks to winds returning out of the southwest, temperatures will quickly rise back into the 80s by the end of next week.

Tonight: A few storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday Night: Clouds build. A few showers. Low: 66°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty PM storms. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10.