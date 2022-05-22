Stormy Start to Workweek, Monitoring Tropics

After three straight days in the 90s, scattered showers and storms are keeping us in the 70s and 80s across the board this Sunday afternoon. More of the same can be expected for our workweek ahead. A Gulf-born system (see next paragraph) will team up with a sluggish, but powerful cold front and bring widespread rain both Monday and Tuesday. A few of these storms could be strong/severe. The front will do a good job of bringing in cooler air, but the moisture will stick around. Rain chances remain at or above 40% for the next five days.

For the first time all season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential tropical system in the Gulf. With only a 10% chance of development, we likely won’t have our first named storm of the year, but the system will bring rain to the Carolinas both Monday and Tuesday, regardless.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Stray storm? Low: 66°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM heavy storms. High: 77°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: AM rain. PM overcast and cool. High: 66°. Wind: NE 5-10.