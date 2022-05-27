EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The strongest tornado to hit the WCCB Charlotte viewing area in over two years battered portions of Iredell County on Thursday. According to the Greenville-Spartanburg branch of the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado touched down near Tuckers Grove Rd southwest of Love Valley just before 7 PM. The tornado gradually gained strength over the next few minutes, achieving EF-2 strength with winds of 115 mph before dissipating a short time later.
Not only was this the strongest twister to strike our area in the past two years, it also caused the first tornado-related injuries in our region since 2019. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported. The NWS will continue its survey this weekend, and we’ll give you the latest information as it is relayed to us.