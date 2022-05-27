Magnificent Memorial Weekend Weather

May’s closing stretch has been rough, but the month should end on a fantastic note. After dealing with nearly two dozen tornado warnings over the past week, bright sunshine returns to the WCCB Charlotte viewing area this weekend. This evening, a passing cold front will do an efficient job of clearing out the moisture, but don’t expect a drastic cooldown. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s in the Metro for Saturday and Sunday, as high pressure builds in from the west.

The 90s return for our Memorial Day along with the humidity, thanks to shifting winds out of the southeast. Fortunately, storm chances stay at bay for at least the next 4-5 days ahead. Near-record highs return by midweek.

Tonight: Clouds clear out. Low: 60°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Warm sunshine. High: 83°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Another nice day. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10.