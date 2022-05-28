Memorable Memorial Day Weekend Weather

After a messy final week of May, beautiful weather has arrived just in time for the holiday weekend. Stable air has settled into the Carolinas in the wake of a cold front, bringing plentiful sunshine back into the region. While temperatures will remain above average through Memorial Day (and beyond), lower humidity levels will keep things comfy for the time being. Expect highs to return near 90º in the Piedmont for your Memorial Day. A stray storm is possible, but most will remain dry.

More summer-like feels build back into the Metro by midweek as highs creep back into the mid-90s. Southerly winds will also bring back the humidity, leading to a few pop-up storms by the back half of the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 62°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Another beautiful day. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Memorial Day: Hot sunshine. Stray storm? High: 89°. Wind: SE 5-10.