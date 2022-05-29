Beautiful Close to Holiday Weekend, Hot Workweek Ahead

The first two days of the holiday weekend have gotten off to a perfect start, and we can expect to keep the good times rolling into Memorial Day. While a few pop-up showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon, most locations will remain dry through the holiday. Mostly sunny skies will be the theme across the board, with temperatures near 90º in the Piedmont & Foothills while the High Country settles for the upper 70s.

The week ahead looks hot. Southerly winds will fuel near-record highs by midweek around the Metro in the mid-90s. More scattered showers and storms return by the end of the week. Next weekend looks a bit cooler in the 80s.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low: 66°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Stray storm? High: 89°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Mild. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine with a stray storm. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-10.