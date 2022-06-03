Strong Storms Bring Damage, Devastation to York County

YORK, S.C. — It went as quickly as it came, but the damage is done here in York County. Strong storms swept through York proper this afternoon between 2-3 PM, bringing hail, wind, and destruction in their wake. According to Duke Energy, nearly 6,000 customers were without power in the county at one point this evening.

The devastation was apparent as soon as we drove through downtown York. The wind brought down a large tree along West Liberty Street, knocking out power for virtually the entire town.

The worst damage was located along Propst Road, a few miles west of downtown.

A massive tree was brought down upon a structure in the area, but no one was home. The family was shaken up, but happy to be spared the worst of the impacts.

Just a few blocks away, Marty Becker returned home from work in Lake Wylie to this scene in his yard after his wife told him about the damage.

“She called me and said ‘the storm is here.’ Called me back ten minutes later, and said, ‘Hey, we got trees on the roof.’ I thought she was exaggerating, but obviously not… it’s devastating.”

The storm even found its way inside his home. A 9-foot-long branch punched through his roof and was resting on his favorite sofa.

Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported from today’s storms. Mother Nature even left us with this stunning rainbow this evening, a sign that the worst has passed.